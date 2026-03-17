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Netanyahu's HEALTH: Does This Whale Know Something We Don’t?

A massive "whale" just wagered $25,000 on Polymarket that Benjamin Netanyahu will be out of office by March 31, 2026.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Mar 17, 2026

With spectulation over AI videos of Bibi EXPLODING, the world is asking: Is this a lucky guess, or a massive leak?

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