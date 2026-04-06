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Operation Epic Fury: How The World Will NEVER Be The Same

The world we knew before Operation Epic Fury - the catastrophic war in Iran - is already gone.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Apr 06, 2026

Will what comes next be a realignment, as American hegemony fades from the pages of history? How will the Trump regime respond? Let's unpack.

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