Operation True Promise 4: How Iran Caught the West Off Guard

When the joint US-Israeli "decapitation strike" successfully targeted Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, 2026, the initial assessment was a crippling blow to the Iranian regime. However, within hours, the narrative shifted from a surgical victory to a regional emergency.



Now, The Western empire is forced to MOVE the THAAD system, meant to protect US “allies” in the Far East from China, to the Middle East, to help Israel.

