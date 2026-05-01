Opus Dei Exposed: The Secret Catholic Society Influencing U.S. Politics, JD Vance & Project 2025

In this video, we break down the secretive Catholic personal prelature that has been quietly infiltrating the world's most powerful institutions for nearly 100 years. From its controversial founder José María Escrivá, a known admirer of Franco and Hitler, to its tiered membership system, grooming scandals, and alarming ties to JD Vance, the Heritage Foundation, and Project 2025, Opus Dei is far more than a fringe religious group.

We cover: the history and founding of Opus Dei | the full membership hierarchy explained | human rights abuses and lawsuits in Argentina and Spain | the Catholic Information Center on K Street, right across from the White House | Kevin Roberts, the Heritage Foundation & Project 2025 | JD Vance's conversion to Catholicism and his Opus Dei-linked network | Peter Thiel's connections to Opus Dei priests

If you've ever wondered who is really pulling the strings in American Catholic conservative politics, this video is your starting point

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