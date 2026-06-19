Peter Thiel’s Secret Gooner Network

Co-founded by PayPal and Palantir billionaire Peter Thiel in 2006, "Dialog" was designed to be completely invisible to the public—an off-the-record salon where elites could bypass public records laws by using personal emails to coordinate the future.



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