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Peter Thiel’s Secret Gooner Network

For nearly 20 years, an ultra-exclusive, invitation-only shadow network has quietly pulled the strings at the intersection of Big Tech, global finance, and Washington politics.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jun 19, 2026

Co-founded by PayPal and Palantir billionaire Peter Thiel in 2006, "Dialog" was designed to be completely invisible to the public—an off-the-record salon where elites could bypass public records laws by using personal emails to coordinate the future.

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