Peter Thiel's Secret Political Network Is Already Planning Life After Trump

While the mainstream media is obsessed with the 24-hour news cycle, a far more significant shift is happening behind closed doors in Silicon Valley. Peter Thiel isn’t just playing the political game—he’s building the infrastructure to replace it entirely.

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