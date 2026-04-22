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Peter Thiel's Secret Political Network Is Already Planning Life After Trump

The Technocracy Moves On
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Apr 22, 2026

While the mainstream media is obsessed with the 24-hour news cycle, a far more significant shift is happening behind closed doors in Silicon Valley. Peter Thiel isn’t just playing the political game—he’s building the infrastructure to replace it entirely.

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