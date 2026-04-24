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PREPPING 101: How To Prepare For What's Coming

The world is getting more unpredictable.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Apr 24, 2026

In this video, we break down the essential prepping steps you need to take TODAY based on current global events. Don't wait for the shelves to empty—here is your 2026 survival blueprint.

With the Iran war and looming energy crises becoming a daily headline, "prepping" isn't just for enthusiasts anymore—it's common sense. Today, I'm showing you the exact supplies, tools, and skills that will actually matter when the lights go out or the supply chain snaps.

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

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