PREPPING 101: How To Prepare For What's Coming

In this video, we break down the essential prepping steps you need to take TODAY based on current global events. Don't wait for the shelves to empty—here is your 2026 survival blueprint.



With the Iran war and looming energy crises becoming a daily headline, "prepping" isn't just for enthusiasts anymore—it's common sense. Today, I'm showing you the exact supplies, tools, and skills that will actually matter when the lights go out or the supply chain snaps.

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