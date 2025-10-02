Hey, folks!

PROLEPILLED is, as the title says, looking for a third cohost. We’ve come far in the (very) brief time since we launched this project in March of this year, and we’ve had a lot of great guests and fun discussions here. However, we are both two very busy humans with a limited amount of spare time, and truth be told, we planned this project from the beginning as a three-person endeavor. I think we’ve done a lot for just the two of us this early in the game, but life can get in the way, and I think it’s about time that we considered returning to the original plan.

As such, we’re looking for a third cohost. If you’re looking to be part of a team that’s dedicated to truth, a better world, and laughing along the way, this could be a fit for you.

A little about us:

We’ve gotten over 500 subscribers in seven months.

Over here, we’re real; no stuffy, faux-professionalism. We’re just two real humans being our authentic selves for the world to see.

We don’t have blinders on. We’ll cover all of it , because this isn’t a limited hangout.

PROLEPILLED is a YouTube Partner and has recently been approved for monetization. We’re planning on membership incentives currently.

We encourage creativity. Got a documentary video you’ve always wanted to make? Let us know how we can help. Have an idea for a segment you’d like to cover? Let’s talk. We’re all in this madness together.

We’re collaborative. The heart and soul of PROLEPILLED is snapping people out of the waking lie we’re all living in, and finally realizing that only we can save ourselves.

What we’re looking for:

Someone with a free evening or two for at least two hours. Our regular schedule is Wednesday and Sunday, 9:00 PM EST - but we’re flexible with evening times!

Ideally, they’d be comfortable speaking their mind in front of a camera for several hours.

A willing participant in the creative process, from developing organic content to planning live shows. Everything here’s a team effort, which is why we’re tomorrow’s news, today.

Nice-to-have: knowledge of streaming software (we use Restream), Substack, YouTube, and video editing. No worries though - we’re happy to teach if you’re willing to learn!

So, you interested?

Glad to hear it! Here are the next steps:

Explore our channel to get a sense of the type of content we create. If it feels like a good fit, awesome! If not, no worries at all. We want to add someone to the team who’s on the same page and, more importantly, shares our vision, and we totally get that it isn’t everyone’s jam.

Email us at: prolepilled@gmail.com (Or shoot Snow Himbo or Big Mad Crab a DM on X) and maybe write a little ditty on what interested you about the project.

If the vibe’s good, we’ll reach out to schedule a guest appearance on the show. We’ll try to be super clear on how our shows usually go and what’s expected. It would be excellent if you could prepare a segment of your own (don’t worry, we’ll give you all of the tools to do this) so we can see if it’s a good fit for all of us.

We have big things planned for PROLEPILLED in year two, and we’d love to share them with another wonderful human on this strange voyage we’re all on.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!