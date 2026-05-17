Revelation of the Method: Why "They" Have to Tell You the Plan First 👁️

Discover the bizarre theory of "Karmic Avoidance" and the esoteric rule of informed consent.



Have you ever noticed how the most major world events seem to be teased in pop culture long before they manifest in reality? While most people brush this off as a mere coincidence or "predictive programming," a deeper, more esoteric theory exists within the alternative research community: The Law of Informed Consent.



In this video, we explore the chilling philosophy behind why the global elite might actually be required to tell you what they are doing before they do it.

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