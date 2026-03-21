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Sonic Booms and Shattered Roofs: What is hitting Earth right now?

From Northeast Ohio to Western Germany, the sky has been falling—literally
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Mar 21, 2026

In the last 7 days, multiple massive 'fireballs' have been caught on camera, some even causing sonic booms that shook entire cities and punched holes through residential roofs.

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