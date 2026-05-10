"Tax The Rich" = Hate Speech? The Most Insane Take of 2026

On one hand, we have Steven Roth comparing tax policy to racial slurs, and on the other, the Wall Street Journal arguing that billionaires are the unsung heroes of the modern world. We’re breaking down the language of "economic meritocracy" and why the 1% is currently on a PR offensive.

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