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"Thanks For Bombing Us!" | 2026 War Propaganda Is INSANE

2026 war propaganda is in a league of its own.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Mar 22, 2026

"Iranian" Zionist Shirin Yadegar appears on Fox News to claim that Iranians are thankful that America is dropping bombs on their country. Upon delving deeper, however, we discover that her loyalty may indeed be to a different country.

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