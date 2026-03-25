The 2026 Energy Lockdowns Have Begun. (Most People Are Ignoring This)

While the world watches the missiles over Tehran and Tel Aviv, a different kind of war is being waged at home. A new IEA report highlights options to ease oil price pressures on consumers in response to Middle East supply disruptions, and it looks like the start of a MASSIVE global energy lockdown.



The Strait of Hormuz is closed, $150 oil is here, and the power grid is failing. Why are crypto markets crashing while silver and oil skyrocket?

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:



📺 Youtube

🥊 Rumble



Follow the hosts on X:



Big Mad Crab

Snow Himbo

Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)



Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE