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The 2026 Scientist Purge: Who is Silencing the Experts?

11 scientists. All with top-secret clearance. All gone since 2024
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Apr 21, 2026

🕵️‍♂️ From NASA JPL to Los Alamos, the people who hold the keys to our energy and defense future are vanishing. Is this the 'Shock Doctrine' in action, or something much darker? April 2026 just got a lot more mysterious.

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