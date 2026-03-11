The 4 Women Who Said NO to Millions: An IWD Special

While the world celebrates with quotes and flowers, we’re looking at the raw history of Rights, Justice, and Action. This is the story of the 'Unbought' - four women who proved that some principles are worth more than any corporate buyout. This is "The Women That Capitalism Couldn't Buy."



How Ida Tarbell refused to be intimidated by Rockefeller's billions. Why Mary Elizabeth Lease became the most "dangerous" woman in the Midwest. Sadie T.M. Alexander’s fight for an economy that wasn't exploited by design. Florence Kelley’s war against the literal "blood money" of the 19th century. Here's what makes these four stand out.

