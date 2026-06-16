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The AI Delusion: Why Executives Are Ruining Their Companies for a Myth

Are the world’s top executives losing their minds, or are they just falling for the ultimate marketing trap?
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jun 16, 2026

Recently, Box CEO Aaron Levie called out his tech industry peers for suffering from what he terms "AI Psychosis"—an organizational blindness where leaders become completely detached from the material reality of how artificial intelligence actually works.

Because CEOs operate at a high level of abstraction—looking at polished prototypes, spreadsheets, and "happy path" slide decks—they often fail to realize the immense amount of human labor, debugging, and data grounding required to make AI agents functional. The result? Mass layoffs, billions wasted on unproven infrastructure, and corporate decision-making that borders on delusional.

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