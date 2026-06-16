The AI Delusion: Why Executives Are Ruining Their Companies for a Myth

Recently, Box CEO Aaron Levie called out his tech industry peers for suffering from what he terms "AI Psychosis"—an organizational blindness where leaders become completely detached from the material reality of how artificial intelligence actually works.



Because CEOs operate at a high level of abstraction—looking at polished prototypes, spreadsheets, and "happy path" slide decks—they often fail to realize the immense amount of human labor, debugging, and data grounding required to make AI agents functional. The result? Mass layoffs, billions wasted on unproven infrastructure, and corporate decision-making that borders on delusional.



If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:



📺 Youtube

🥊 Rumble



Follow the hosts on X:



Big Mad Crab

Snow Himbo

Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)



Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE