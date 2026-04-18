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The Baal Deception: Meet Israel's TRUE God

Are we witnessing the return of the Anunnaki under a different name?
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Apr 18, 2026

For centuries, the entity known as Baal has been cast as the ultimate antagonist, especially concerning Epstein and Israel, but what if the truth goes deeper—back to the Sumerian tablets and the Lord of the Storm, Enlil?

In this deep dive, we connect the dots between modern geopolitical shifts in Israel, the symbolic rise of the 47th President, and the ancient lineage of the Sumerian gods.

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