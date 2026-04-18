The Baal Deception: Meet Israel's TRUE God

For centuries, the entity known as Baal has been cast as the ultimate antagonist, especially concerning Epstein and Israel, but what if the truth goes deeper—back to the Sumerian tablets and the Lord of the Storm, Enlil?



In this deep dive, we connect the dots between modern geopolitical shifts in Israel, the symbolic rise of the 47th President, and the ancient lineage of the Sumerian gods.

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:



📺 Youtube

🥊 Rumble



Follow the hosts on X:



Big Mad Crab

Snow Himbo

Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)



Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE