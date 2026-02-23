PROLEPILLED

PROLEPILLED

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

THE CALL: Israel Finally Reins In Tucker? (EXPOSED)

It Looks Like Tucker Carlson Is In Some (Fake) Trouble
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Feb 23, 2026

This week, the political world was rocked as Tucker Carlson’s high-stakes interview with U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee at Ben-Gurion Airport went completely off the rails.

From explosive claims about Jeffrey Epstein and President Isaac Herzog to a heated debate over the "original deed" to the Middle East, the fallout has been massive.

In a surprising post on social media, Tucker Carlson retracts a claim from his February 20 interview with US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, where he falsely stated that Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Jeffrey Epstein's island based on unverified "files," admitting he lacked direct knowledge.

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:

📺 Youtube
🥊 Rumble

Follow the hosts on X:

Big Mad Crab
Snow Himbo
Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)

Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mad Crab · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture