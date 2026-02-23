THE CALL: Israel Finally Reins In Tucker? (EXPOSED)

This week, the political world was rocked as Tucker Carlson’s high-stakes interview with U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee at Ben-Gurion Airport went completely off the rails.



From explosive claims about Jeffrey Epstein and President Isaac Herzog to a heated debate over the "original deed" to the Middle East, the fallout has been massive.



In a surprising post on social media, Tucker Carlson retracts a claim from his February 20 interview with US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, where he falsely stated that Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Jeffrey Epstein's island based on unverified "files," admitting he lacked direct knowledge.

