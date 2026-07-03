The Dangerous Billionaire Lie About "Doctor ChatGPT"

That is a direct quote from tech billionaire and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen during a recent interview. It’s a bold, confident statement that paints a beautiful picture of a future where world-class medical advice sits directly in your pocket. There’s only one problem: the actual peer-reviewed medical data says it is a flat-out lie.

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