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The Dangerous Billionaire Lie About "Doctor ChatGPT"

"Doctor ChatGPT is a better doctor than 99% of doctors. Doctors hate it when you say it, but it just is."
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jul 03, 2026

That is a direct quote from tech billionaire and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen during a recent interview. It’s a bold, confident statement that paints a beautiful picture of a future where world-class medical advice sits directly in your pocket. There’s only one problem: the actual peer-reviewed medical data says it is a flat-out lie.

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