The Dangerous Billionaire Lie About "Doctor ChatGPT"

That is a direct quote from tech billionaire and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen during a recent interview. It’s a bold, confident statement that paints a beautiful picture of a future where world-class medical advice sits directly in your pocket. There’s only one problem: the actual peer-reviewed medical data says it is a flat-out lie.
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