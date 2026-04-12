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The Dark PSYCHOLOGY of Trump's "Negotiations"

Ever wonder why President Trump’s negotiation tactics feel so unpredictable?
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Apr 12, 2026

Well, it's because what we're being subjected to is a known psychological abuse tactic.

The fear everyone's feeling? That's the entire point.

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