The Dark Secret of America's Private Organ Harvesting Monopolies

October 2021. Richmond, Kentucky. 33-year-old Anthony "TJ" Hoover II is rushed to the hospital following a severe drug overdose. Within days, doctors declare him brain dead. Because he checked a single box at the DMV years prior, his body immediately becomes the legal property of a private, non-profit entity called an Organ Procurement Organization (OPO). What followed -- documented in chilling contemporaneous medical records and exposed by heroic whistleblowers before Congress -- sounds like a medical horror movie.



During a painful cardiac catheterization test, TJ woke up and began thrashing on the table. Instead of halting the harvest, records show staff administered heavy sedatives and paralytics to keep his body still. His family was never told. Later, during the final "honor walk" down the hallway, tears rolled down his face as he shook his head "no." Minutes later on the operating table, he fully reanimated, thrashing and physically smacking the surgeon's hand away. The OPO manager's response to the horrified staff? Find another surgeon or get fired.



TJ Hoover survived, but an explosive, multi-year federal investigation revealed his case was far from an isolated accident.

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