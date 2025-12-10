“They wanted me to lead an army of 500,000 veterans to overthrow the President of the United States…”

Those weren’t the words of a lunatic; they were spoken under oath by Major General Smedley Butler, one of the most decorated Marines in U.S. history.

In 1933, with the Great Depression still grinding millions into poverty, the world seemed to be tilting toward authoritarianism. Mussolini ruled Italy, and Hitler had just seized power in Germany. Fascism, to the disgust of many today, was being openly praised by segments of the American business class.

And on American soil, a group of powerful businessmen allegedly hatched a plan of their own: to unseat Franklin Delano Roosevelt and replace democratic governance with a corporate-friendly dictatorship.

This is the story of The Business Plot: the day America’s elites first flirted with fascism.

America on the Brink

To understand the plot, we’ll need to understand the moment.

In 1933, the U.S. economy had collapsed far beyond stock tickers and bank ledgers. It was empty kitchen cupboards, families losing farms, and breadlines stretching around entire city blocks.

Tens of thousands of businesses were gone. Banks had failed. Unemployment hit numbers that once seemed impossible. The working class was angry and organizing. Labor militancy surged. Communist and socialist parties were gaining traction in cities and industrial centers.

Then came FDR’s New Deal: public works programs, banking regulations, labor protections, and social welfare programs. For ordinary Americans, it was a lifeline. For the wealthiest Americans, however, it was a threat. It wasn’t quite socialism, but it was uncomfortably close.

To the corporate elite, at least, Roosevelt represented a government that might actually intervene on behalf of workers. Higher taxes, more regulations, and union rights are all intolerable to those accustomed to unrestricted power, after all.

Across the Atlantic, Europe’s elites had already found their solution: fascism. Mussolini had crushed unions and opposition parties. Hitler had done the same with even bloodier enthusiasm. To many in America’s boardrooms, this looked… efficient.

Authoritarianism was becoming fashionable.

The Man They Wanted

If you want to overthrow a president, you need more than money. You need legitimacy. You need someone who looks like the nation itself, someone the rank-and-file will follow.

They chose Major General Smedley Darlington Butler.

Butler wasn’t just a standard-issue general, either. He earned two Medals of Honor, served in nearly every corner of the world, and came home with a reputation for being fiercely loyal to enlisted troops rather than the velvet-cushioned elites of society.

When the Bonus Army (twenty thousand World War I veterans) marched on Washington demanding their wartime bonuses, Butler didn’t hide behind officialdom, either. He went to their camps, listened, and finally stood with them.

And when Douglas MacArthur violently dispersed the veterans with tanks, bayonets, and tear gas, Butler’s credibility only grew.

He was the obvious frontman for the conspirators’ dream.

The Pitch

Enter Gerald MacGuire, a bond salesman, World War I veteran, and messenger for powerful financiers.

According to Butler’s sworn testimony, MacGuire made an astonishing proposal. Butler would lead 500,000 veterans in a march on Washington, and they would “protect” Roosevelt by effectively sidelining him. Then, a new office, the “Secretary of General Affairs”, would take control, a position that would hold near-dictatorial power, modeled on European fascist regimes.

Money was no barrier, MacGuire assured him. They had at least $3 million ready in seed funding for this new American paramilitary movement.

What Mussolini had with the Blackshirts, what Hitler had with the Brownshirts, these businessmen believed they could build with a half-million disgruntled American veterans.

The only missing piece was Butler’s name and reputation.

Butler Plays Their Game

Had Butler been a different kind of man, American history might read like a tragedy.

Instead, he listened and quietly began gathering evidence.

Meeting after meeting, he let MacGuire talk. MacGuire raved about visiting Europe to study fascist movements firsthand. He named wealthy backers. He boasted about the influence behind him.

Butler took notes.

And then he went straight to Congress.

A Plot Exposed, A Plot Buried

In late 1934, Butler testified before the McCormack–Dickstein Committee, a precursor to the House Un-American Activities Committee. Under oath, he detailed everything: the meetings, the promises of money, the plan to march on Washington, the intended dictatorship.

The committee’s final report confirmed that there was indeed evidence of a plot. And then, nothing. No arrests, no prosecutions, and no public reckoning. The New York Times dismissed the whole thing as “a fantasy.” Most newspapers either downplayed or ignored it. The alleged conspirators, wealthy magnates linked to DuPont, J.P. Morgan interests, and other elite circles, simply returned to their lives.

It was one of the most extraordinary allegations in U.S. history and, curiously, one of the quietest disappearances.

Why No Consequences?

Why did no one face punishment?

Three unsettling possibilities stand out:

They were too wealthy to prosecute.

In America, a certain tier of power tends to be above the law, which recent events only highlight, over and over again. The government feared destabilizing the country further.

Revealing that top businessmen had plotted a coup could’ve shattered public trust, possibly enough to inspire revolutionary fervor. To those in power, the idea wasn’t unthinkable.

A corporate-backed “strongman” was perhaps seen as a legitimate fallback option if the New Deal faltered.

None of these explanations reflects well on American democracy, but they are all entirely plausible. We know this because this is America’s current reality.

The Pattern We Keep Seeing

The Business Plot didn’t come from nowhere, and it definitely didn’t end in 1934.

Whenever capital feels threatened, its loyalty to democracy becomes, let’s say, negotiable.

In Chile, 1973, U.S. corporations and the CIA backed a coup against socialist president Salvador Allende. In Guatemala in 1954, United Fruit pushed Washington to overthrow Jacobo Árbenz. The Trump administration is currently attempting to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on the hysterical grounds of combating “narco-terrorism.” Across the world, from Iran to Indonesia, the same logic has repeated: Better a dictatorship that protects profits than a democracy that empowers workers.

The Business Plot was simply the American version, and it was luckily caught early enough to stop. Unfortunately for us, however, the wealthy have certainly taken notes since.

Smedley Butler’s Warning

After exposing the plot, Butler became one of the most outspoken critics of corporate militarism in U.S. history. His 1935 classic War Is a Racket contains one of the most devastating self-indictments ever written by a military leader:

“I spent 33 years… as a high-class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and for the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer for capitalism.”

In 1933, those same forces asked him to become a racketeer for fascism. He refused. And in doing so, he may have prevented the United States from falling into a very different, and much darker, version of the 20th century.

Capitalism and fascism are not enemies. They are dance partners.

When the music of crisis begins to play, they reach for each other again and again throughout history.

Perhaps one day we’ll recognize the tune before the song starts playing, because we still struggle to do so to this day.