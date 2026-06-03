The Delaney Hall Rebellion: The Strike Big Tech & Media Are Hiding

Inside the toxic "Chemical Corridor" of Newark, New Jersey, 300 detainees have launched a massive hunger and labor strike.



On May 22nd, 2026, the concrete walls of Delaney Hall became the epicenter of a historic human rights battle. Frustrated by systemic neglect, contaminated food, and medical crises, 300 detainees did the only thing they had left to do: they withheld their bodies and their labor, launching a coordinated hunger and work strike.

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