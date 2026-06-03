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The Delaney Hall Rebellion: The Strike Big Tech & Media Are Hiding

Here is the explosive truth the mainstream media is ignoring.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jun 03, 2026

Inside the toxic "Chemical Corridor" of Newark, New Jersey, 300 detainees have launched a massive hunger and labor strike.

On May 22nd, 2026, the concrete walls of Delaney Hall became the epicenter of a historic human rights battle. Frustrated by systemic neglect, contaminated food, and medical crises, 300 detainees did the only thing they had left to do: they withheld their bodies and their labor, launching a coordinated hunger and work strike.

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