The End of Anonymous: Trump’s New "Digital Cage"

While the headlines are focused on the war in Iran, a series of legislative and executive moves in Washington have just quietly laid the groundwork for a total digital transformation of the United States.



Stripe and the World Bank are moving toward "Programmable Money," the New York Senate is targeting digital "misinformation" with a bill that critics say is a backdoor to state censorship, age assurance moves towards a mandatory Digital ID for every person on the internet, and the new White House release moves "Digital Freedom" to "Digital Sovereignty."

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:



📺 Youtube

🥊 Rumble



Follow the hosts on X:



Big Mad Crab

Snow Himbo

Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)



Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE

