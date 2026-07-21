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The "Explosive" Parasite Taking Over U.S. Grocery Stores

A microscopic parasite causing severe, "explosive" gastrointestinal illness is currently spreading through U.S. produce, leading to thousands of sick cases, hospitalizations, and massive recalls.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jul 21, 2026

Health officials have traced the Cyclospora parasite to contaminated iceberg lettuce and leafy greens shipped across dozens of states. But how does a parasite that thrives in human waste end up on pre-washed, store-bought salad kits and fast-food produce?

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