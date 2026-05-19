The Hasan Piker Illusion: Why He Always Votes Blue 🟦

Let's look at the gap between his radical rhetoric and his real-world political endorsements, which currently include Graham Platner and Nithya Raman.



Hasan Piker has built one of the largest streaming empires on the internet by selling a brand of unapologetic, radical leftist politics. But when the election cycle rolls around, where does all that revolutionary energy actually go?



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