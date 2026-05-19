The Hidden AI Monopoly Quietly Taking Over American Hospitals 🏥

Now, they have quietly deployed massive AI integration across their entire network—and it changes everything.



If you have ever been to a hospital, stayed in an ER, or checked an online medical portal, your data was almost certainly processed by a company you’ve likely never heard of: Epic Systems. As the undisputed monopoly of Electronic Health Records (EHR), Epic holds the private medical histories of the vast majority of Americans.



Now, Epic has officially embedded advanced generative AI into its ecosystem. In this video, we pull back the curtain on this medical tech revolution and explore what it means for the future of human health.

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