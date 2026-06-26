The Large Hadron Collider is Shutting Down… And Things Are About to Get Weird

For the next four years, the 27-kilometer underground ring will undergo "Long Shutdown 3"—a massive, multi-billion-dollar transformation to upgrade the machine into the "High-Luminosity LHC." When it finally wakes up in 2030, it will generate more data than all previous runs combined.



But while physicists are preparing to tear apart the tunnel to install "crab cavities" and superconducting magnets, the internet is bracing for something entirely different.



Every time the Large Hadron Collider changes its operational state, the internet enters a state of collective hysteria. From the Mandela Effect peaking during previous shutdowns to the bizarre real-world anomalies that seem to cluster around CERN's schedule, the line between quantum physics and internet lore has never been blurrier.

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