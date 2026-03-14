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The Moment Alex Jones FINALLY Turned on Trump

"Double-Teamed" Clip Goes Viral
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Mar 14, 2026

Alex Jones, Trump's strongest soldier, may finally be throwing in the towel. Is he joining the "new right" alongside the rest of the Wellness Company affiliates, or will he hold out hope?

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