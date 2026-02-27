PROLEPILLED

The NYT Epstein Cover-Up: Why They Want the Files DELETED

The New York Times just published an opinion piece claiming the Epstein Files should never have been released.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Feb 27, 2026

Why is the "Paper of Record" suddenly so concerned about privacy?

Welp, time to connect the dots between the recent 2026 DOJ leaks and the internal rot at the ol' NYT. From David Brooks’ 2011 island photos to Larry Summers’ role as Epstein’s "wingman," the evidence suggests the NYT is doing less reporting and more protection.

