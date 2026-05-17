The People’s Playbook: How to Stop a Data Center in Your Town

Learn the exact strategies communities are using to protect their grid, their water, and their local democracy.



The AI bubble requires an unprecedented amount of physical infrastructure, but communities are starting to say "not in my backyard." From rural farmlands to suburban neighborhoods, a massive grassroots resistance movement is growing. Tech companies often use shell corporations and Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) to slip these massive footprints past local voters—but citizens are finding ways to fight back and win.

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