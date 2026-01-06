“The dollar’s role in global trade is not a law of nature. It is a political arrangement, maintained, defended, and enforced.”

When U.S. officials speak about Venezuela, the language is familiar: narcotrafficking, terrorism, democracy, humanitarian concern. These claims are repeated often enough to sound self-evident. They are not.

Venezuela accounts for less than one percent of the U.S. cocaine supply. There is no credible evidence that Nicolás Maduro directs or funds an international terrorist network. And the United States openly supports governments, Saudi Arabia chief among them, that hold no elections at all. Humanitarian concerns? Their support of Israel’s atrocities in Gaza renders that concern laughable.

These explanations are not causes. They are justifications.

To understand why Venezuela has been the target of relentless pressure for more than two decades, the analysis has to move from ideology to infrastructure, specifically, to the system that underwrites U.S. financial dominance.

The 1974 Agreement That Changed Everything

In 1971, the United States abandoned the gold standard. The dollar was no longer convertible into gold, and without an external anchor, its global role was in question.

In 1974, Secretary of State Henry Kissinger helped broker an agreement with Saudi Arabia that resolved this vulnerability. Saudi oil would be priced exclusively in U.S. dollars, and surplus revenues would be recycled into U.S. financial markets, and in return, the United States would provide military protection to the Saudi regime.

Saudi Arabia enforced this pricing norm across OPEC. The result was the petrodollar system; every country needed dollars to buy energy. Demand for the dollar became structural rather than competitive. This allowed the United States to run permanent trade deficits, expand its military footprint, and finance domestic spending in ways unavailable to any other state.

The petrodollar was, at first glance, symbolic, but upon closer look, it was absolutely foundational.

Why Venezuela Is Not Just Another Oil State

Venezuela possesses approximately 303 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, making it the largest on Earth. While yes, that alone makes it strategically significant, what elevated Venezuela from problem to threat was not the oil itself. It was how the country began to sell it.

Beginning in the late 2010s, Venezuela explicitly announced plans to reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar. It began accepting payment in yuan, euros, rubles, and other currencies. It built direct settlement channels with China and pursued deeper integration with non-Western financial institutions.

Venezuela also sought closer alignment with BRICS, a bloc explicitly committed to reducing dollar dominance in global trade. For a marginal producer, this might have also been largely symbolic. For the country with the largest oil reserves on the planet, however, it was systemic.

A Repeating Historical Pattern

Venezuela isn’t an anomaly, either. In 2000, Iraq announced it would sell oil in euros rather than dollars. Three years later, it was invaded. After the occupation, Iraqi oil sales reverted to dollar-denominated sales.

In 2009, Muammar Gaddafi proposed a gold-backed African currency for oil trade. NATO intervened two years later, and Libya collapsed into permanent instability. The proposal disappeared.

Leaked U.S. State Department emails from 2011 explicitly referenced concern over Gaddafi’s monetary plans. These cases do not prove a single hidden hand. They demonstrate a consistent response to a specific behavior: challenging the currency basis of global energy trade.

When The Officials Stopped Pretending

In recent years, U.S. rhetoric around Venezuela has grown less discreet. Senior officials have openly framed Venezuelan oil as a resource that rightfully belongs to American companies due to historical investment.

Stephen Miller, a senior Trump-era advisor, publicly described Venezuela’s nationalized oil industry as “American wealth” that had been expropriated. The implication is clear: sovereignty is conditional when it interferes with U.S. financial interests.

By this logic, much of the post-colonial world is illegitimate by default.

The De-Dollarization Context

The deeper issue is that Venezuela is acting within a much larger shift. Since the Ukraine war, Russia has sold energy in rubles and yuan. Iran has operated outside the dollar system for years. China has built CIPS, an alternative to SWIFT, now connecting thousands of banks across more than 180 countries.

BRICS nations are developing mBridge, a platform that allows direct settlement in local currencies without dollar clearing. Saudi Arabia has openly discussed yuan-denominated oil sales. This is not speculation, but rather infrastructure.

When a currency dominates because it is convenient and trusted, it doesn’t require enforcement. When that dominance begins to weaken, enforcement becomes tempting.

Before the United States forces conducted a pre-dawn strike on January 3, 2026, targeting military facilities and capturing Venezuela’s president, they had imposed sweeping sanctions, frozen assets, recognized parallel governments, supported coup attempts, and repeatedly stated that “all options are on the table.”

The message is unmistakable: trade outside the dollar system at your own risk.

The Risk of Acceleration

History suggests that coercion accelerates the very behavior it seeks to prevent.

Every sanction, asset seizure, and intervention reinforces the same lesson for the Global South: safety lies in exit. BRICS now represents over 40% of global GDP by purchasing power parity. Its members are actively building a post-dollar trade architecture.

Venezuela’s oil makes that transition faster, not slower. A currency defended by markets is strong, but a currency defended by sanctions is vulnerable. A currency defended by violence, however, is already in decline. That is the real significance of Venezuela; it serves as a structural inflection point.

This is not the beginning of de-dollarization. It is the moment the effort to stop it became visible.

