The Real Reason Canada's Forests Are Burning (It’s Not What You Think)

While mainstream media focuses entirely on climate change, locals and researchers are pointing to a hidden factor: the widespread aerial spraying of Glyphosate on our northern forests.



Why are we spraying a highly flammable, brush-killing chemical on the very lands we want to protect? In this video, we investigate the connection between forest management practices, chemical spraying, and the highly unusual behavior of these fires that has millions asking: is this a tragic coincidence, or is there a deeper agenda at play?



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