The Red Pill Pipeline: Creating Men with "Nothing to Lose"

Over the last few years, the "Manosphere" and right-wing streaming spaces have weaponized a hyper-specific brand of nihilism. By telling young men that modern society is rigged, women are the enemy, and traditional paths to a normal life (marriage, home ownership, a stable career) are dead, they have effectively mass-produced millions of isolated, frustrated men.
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