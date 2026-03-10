The official story of Professor Jiang Xueqin ends in 2014. What happened next is a mystery that explains the 2026 Iran War.

As the Trump administration's "Operation Epic Fury" continues to dominate the headlines, one man seems to have predicted every single move, and the future as well, while we're at it. Professor Jiang and his "Predictive History" model have achieved a STAGGERING accuracy rate since 2024. But as his influence rapidly grows, so do the questions about his past.

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:



📺 Youtube

🥊 Rumble



Follow the hosts on X:



Big Mad Crab

Snow Himbo

Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)



Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE