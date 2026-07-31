The Senate Hearing That Reopened America's COVID Trauma

Six years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ghost of 2020 returned to Washington with explosive force. On July 29, 2026, 85-year-old Dr. Anthony Fauci sat before a Senate committee chaired by his long-time political nemesis, Senator Rand Paul, and proceeded to decline to answer over 100 consecutive questions regarding pandemic origins, NIH funding, and internal communications.



Within hours, state attorneys general launched new investigations, social media exploded, and millions of Americans were instantly dragged back into the raw, unresolved trauma of lockdowns, school closures, mask mandates, and institutional distrust.

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