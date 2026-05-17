The "Soft Depopulation" Plan No One Is Talking About 🤫

Discover how forced poverty, AI job eradication, and rationed education could create a "soft depopulation" agenda. As automation and AI accelerate, the traditional concept of work is changing -- and with it, the value placed on human labor.

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