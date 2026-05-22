The Thomas Massie Illusion: Why the Ballot Box Won't Save Us 🗳️

Is investing hope in "savior politicians" stopping us from pursuing real revolutionary action?



When Congressman Thomas Massie lost the most expensive House primary in history, his watch party immediately erupted into chants of "Massie 2028." It’s a familiar script. Just like Ron Paul before him, when a principled, anti-establishment maverick gets chewed up and spit out by the party machine, the immediate reaction is to look to the next election cycle.



In this video, we analyze Massie’s defeat not just as a failure of a campaign, but as a symptom of a larger psychological trap: Electoral Savior Syndrome.

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