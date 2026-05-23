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The Trillion-Dollar Bluff: Investigating the "Fake Nukes" Theory 🧐

Are nuclear weapons fake?
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
May 23, 2026

Today, we'll argue that Hiroshima and Nagasaki were actually destroyed via conventional mass firebombing (napalm and thermite), and that subsequent nuclear test footage was created using Hollywood special effects, miniature models, and conventional TNT explosions. The core motive? Trillion-dollar military-industrial fraud and a geopolitical game of chicken meant to terrify the public into submission.

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