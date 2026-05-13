The Trump UFO Files Are Finally Here... And They’re Terrible.

The Trump administration just dropped over 160 "UFO files" on the new war.gov/ufo portal, but there’s one problem: they look completely fake. President Trump promised "Historic Transparency" with the PURSUE initiative, but the first batch of files has many researchers scratching their heads. While the media is buzzing about "Apollo 17 anomalies," the actual photo gallery on war.gov is filled with low-resolution infrared stills that look like 1990s security camera footage.

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