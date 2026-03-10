The TRUTH About the Iran War

The official story of the 2026 Iran War, spun by Donald Trump, Karoline Leavitt, and Pete Hegseth, is falling apart. Here is what they aren't telling you, as Operation Epic Fury/AIPAC Fury/Epstein Fury/Epic Chungus enters its second week.
If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content, and even research articles!
FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:
📺 Youtube
🥊 Rumble
Follow the hosts on X:
Big Mad Crab
Snow Himbo
Dissent In Bloom
🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)
Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE