PROLEPILLED

PROLEPILLED

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The TRUTH About the Iran War

Is the White House Lying?
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Mar 10, 2026

The official story of the 2026 Iran War, spun by Donald Trump, Karoline Leavitt, and Pete Hegseth, is falling apart. Here is what they aren't telling you, as Operation Epic Fury/AIPAC Fury/Epstein Fury/Epic Chungus enters its second week.

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content, and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:

📺 Youtube
🥊 Rumble

Follow the hosts on X:

Big Mad Crab
Snow Himbo
Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)

Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mad Crab · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture