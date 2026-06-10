PROLEPILLED

PROLEPILLED

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

The Tucker Carlson Lie: The Institutional Money Behind the "Independent" Voice

We are told that modern media figures are completely self-made, independent outsiders who fought their way past the establishment to speak truth to power.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jun 10, 2026

But when you look at the raw data, the career of Tucker Carlson reveals a very different blueprint: one deeply intertwined with Washington’s most powerful, deep-pocketed conservative think tank.

If you enjoy our content and have the means to support us, consider becoming a paid subscriber! We are entirely viewer-supported, and provide extra content for paid subscribers - including full streams, gaming content and even research articles!

Upgrade To Paid

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:

📺 Youtube
🥊 Rumble

Follow the hosts on X:

Big Mad Crab
Snow Himbo
Dissent In Bloom

🔗 Linktree (ALL Our Links)

Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mad Crab · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture