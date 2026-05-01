The TWO Stargates: CIA Psychics and the $500 Billion "Brain."

Tonight, we’re breaking down the latest declassified bombshells from the original Project Stargate, including the CIA’s hunt for the Ark of the Covenant and the "entities" guarding it.



But there’s a new Stargate in town. We’re looking at the $500 billion "Stargate" supercomputer being built in Texas. Is it just a data center, or is it the first physical infrastructure designed to interface with "non-local" consciousness? We’re connecting the dots between 70s psychic espionage, "Technopathy," and why the world's most powerful companies are using the CIA's old code names for their most ambitious projects.

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