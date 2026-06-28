At the height of the Cold War, the United States and the Soviet Union were building enough nuclear warheads to destroy the planet multiple times over. They fought proxy wars, spied on each other's tech, and wouldn't agree on a single global policy. Except for one.



In 1959, 12 major nations—including Washington and Moscow—sat down to sign the Antarctic Treaty. It banned all military activity, all weapon testing, and all resource mining, converting an entire continent into a sterile, collaborative scientific sanctuary. To this day, it remains the most successful, unbroken international agreement in human history.



But to independent researchers, data analysts, and alternative historians, this perfect global harmony sounds completely unnatural.

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