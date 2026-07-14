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The WAR Caucus: Inside Lindsey Graham’s 30-Year Record

Lindsey Graham has expired, and the world is healing.
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Jul 14, 2026

Thirty years in Washington, dozens of foreign interventions, and an ever-evolving political playbook.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina remains one of the most polarizing and influential figures in modern American politics. To his critics across both the anti-war left and the non-interventionist right, he represents the vanguard of a permanent war economy, a politician whose name is synonymous with multi-billion-dollar defense spending and perpetual foreign entanglements.

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