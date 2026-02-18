PROLEPILLED

They Didn’t Have a Warrant: Why Big Tech Just Gave You Up

Oh God, what did the DHS do NOW?
Snow Himbo's avatar
Snow Himbo
Feb 18, 2026

It’s been revealed that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has sent hundreds of "administrative subpoenas" to Facebook, SNAP, Discord, Google, and Reddit. The goal? Unmasking anonymous users and critics of federal agencies like ICE.

These subpoenas are NOT legally enforceable without a court order, yet your favorite platforms are complying anyway.

