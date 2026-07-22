They’re putting sex robot tech in HIGH SCHOOLS now...

Realbotix, a company previously known as a crypto venture before buying out Abyss Creations (the makers of RealDoll), just secured a $57,590 contract with a rural New York school district. Their product? "Sally," an AI-powered, silicone-skinned humanoid robot designed to sit in a chair and help teach high schoolers STEM.



How did an underfunded public school district ended up paying tens of thousands of dollars to act as a publicity testing ground for an LLM wrapped in silicone skin? Parents and locals are outraged, and what does this tell us about the absolute peak of the AI hype bubble?

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