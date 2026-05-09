This All Stops When The DATA CENTERS Do.

Across the country, massive data centers are popping up like mushrooms, fueled by the "AI Gold Rush" and federal mandates. But beneath the talk of "innovation" lies a darker reality: these facilities are the physical infrastructure for mass surveillance.
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