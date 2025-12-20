PROLEPILLED

PROLEPILLED

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

This Trump Announcement FOOLED 90% Of Podcasters

Mad Crab's avatar
Snow Himbo's avatar
Mad Crab and Snow Himbo
Dec 20, 2025

#trump #venezuela #breadtube #prolepilled #usnews #us #geopoliticsinconflict #middleeastnews #usimperialism #Trump #workingclass #conspiracy #questioneverything

FOLLOW US EVERYWHERE:

📺 Youtube: (https://www.youtube.com/@prolepilled)

🗒️ Substack: (https://prolepilled.substack.com/)

🥊 Rumble: (https://rumble.com/user/PROLEPILLED)

Follow the hosts on X:

Big Mad Crab: https://x.com/bigmadcrab

Snow Himbo: https://x.com/SnowHimbo

FOLLOW ALL OF OUR LINKS HERE:

🔗 https://linktr.ee/prolepilled

Like our content? SUPPORT OUR WORK HERE: https://buymeacoffee.com/prole_pilled

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mad Crab · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture