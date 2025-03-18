PROLEPILLED

Trump bombs Yemen/The MAGA Narrative Network/RW Reacts to Comedy/Who Pulls The Strings?
Trump bombs Yemen/The MAGA Narrative Network/RW Reacts to Comedy/Who Pulls The Strings?

Mar 18, 2025

Trump bombs Yemen Saturday Night without Congressional ApprovalMAGA has a crashout over a comedian being a comedianMAGA influencer network gets the memoWho's REALLY making the decisions at the White House?Follow all of our links at: https://linktr.ee/prolepilled

